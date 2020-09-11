It was a banner day last Saturday for the Waurika cross country teams as they competed in the first Geronimo Invitational cross country meet.

The meet was a relatively small one, but the Eagles and Lady Eagles left their mark on the rest of the field.

Waurika won the boys’ title with a total of 35 points – just in front of runner up Geronimo that had 41 points. Munday, Texas finished third with 53 points.

The Lady Eagles were runner up to Munday in the high school girls division. The Lady Moguls had 26 points, while Waurika finished with 36 points. Ryan was third with 71 points.

The Eagles had eight competitors in the meet and seven of them won medals.

Leading the way for the Eagles was Cache Dunn who earned top honors in the race with a tie of 19:26.3.

Kevin Garcia finished 11th with a time of 21:36.8 in the five kilometer race.

Gustavio Gomez earned 13th place with a time of 21:46.2 and he was followed closely by the Eagles’ Alex Gomez, who recorded a time of 21:47.0. Right behind was Octavio Gomez who was 15th with a time of 22:54.0.

Rounding out the medal winners were Trent Arellano and Isaac Camarillo. Arellano finished 17th with a tiem of 23:19.3, while Camarillo was 18th with a mark of 23:32.4.

Malachi Dodson also competed at Geronimo and was 27th with a time of 29:37.3.

Eight of the 11 runners for the Lady Eagles came home with hardware.

The top competitor at Geronimo for the Lady Eagles was Tallin Mora. Mora finished fifth with a time of 14:17.7.

Asia Smith also had a top 10 finish with a time of 14:32.8. Her time was good for seventh place.

Lexie Streeter finished 12th with a time of 15:08.4 over the 3,200-meter course.

Aubree Showalter was right behind with a time of 15:09.5, which gave her 13th place.

Jaci Gholson, who participated in her first meet of the season, was 18th with a time of 16:01.0.

Skylar Garrett earned a medal with a 19th-place finish. Her time for the day was 16:01.0.

Rounding out the medalists for the Lady Eagles was Brooklyn Barnes and Faith Roberson.

Barnes was 24th with a time of 17:18.4, while Roberson was right behind in 25th place with a time of 17:30.9.

Also competing for the Lady Eagles were Kaci Reynolds (30th, 20:29.7), Hope Cummings (32nd, 21:14.3) and Savana Ritter (33rd, 21:14.4).

Waurika’s junior high and elementary cross country squads did not compete at Geronimo.

The Eagles and Lady Eagles will be in action again tomorrow (Friday) when they will run at the Big Green soccer complex in the Cameron University Invitational in Lawton.