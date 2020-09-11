It was a relatively small meet at Geronimo last Saturday, but Ryan’s cross country squads came home with their share of medals.

The Cowgirls finished third in the team race behind team champion Munday, TX and runner up Waurika.

The Cowboys did not have enough competitors to compete for the team title. Waurika won the team title in the boys’ division.

Mason Adsit earned the only medal on the day for the Cowboys as he finished 25th with a time of 27:47 over the five kilometer course.

Tommy Self was the only other competitor for the Cowboys and he finished 29th with a time of 32:07.3. It was Self’s first competition of the season.

Alicen Williams, who is battling an injury, led the Cowgirls with an eighth place finish in the 3,200-meter race. Her time was 14:37.4.

Jasmine Villarreal also earned a medal for the Cowgirls with her 16th-place finish.

She turned in a time of 15:41.8 on the day.

Just missing out on a medal was Katelynn Dabbs. She finished 26th for the Cowgirls with a time of 17:44.8.

Joining the Cowgirls for this meet were Lindsey Reak and Alyssa Phillips.

Reak finished in 35th place with a time of 23:55.2, while Phillips was right behind with a clocking of 24:53.5, which was good for 36th place.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls next action for cross country will be September 19 at Prague.

The junior high squads also had a good day with the junior high girls capturing the team title at the first Geronimo Invitational.

Other Ryan Results at Geronimo

Junior High Boys (3,200 Meters)

3. Koble Lewis, 13:00.4; 4. Andrew Scott, 13:37.7.

Junior High Girls (1,600 Meters)

1. Ryan 15.

3. Harleigh Loftis, 6:51.7; 8. Lilah Regehr, 7:30.3; 10. Heather Poage, 7:40.4; 11. Hannah Williams, 8:10.9; 12. Lynnlee Tomberlin, 8:53.4; 13. Alyssa Harris, 9:01.0; 14. Kayleigh Hodges, 10:37.9.

Elementary Boys (1,600 Meters)

6. Kovin Lewis, 8:03.3; 7. Seth Duke, 8:15.7; 8. Clifford Self, 8:18.5; 11. Luke Burkhalter, 8:51; 16. Easton Rhoades, 10:34; 17. Bo Burkhalter, 10:48.2.

Elementary Girls (1,600 Meters)

1. Micah Villarreal, 7:50.4; 2. Annzlee Tomberlin, 8:22.5; 5. Haley Smith, 9:12.9; 6. Kinzee Parkey, 9:14.0; 7. Jordan Garcia, 10:02.0