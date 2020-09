The Chamber of Commerce Yard of the Week for September 3rd is the beautifully landscaped yard owned by Gary and Becky Gerken. Their home on East 1940 Rd has beautiful oak trees and landscaping in the front and an amazing pool and landscaping in the back. Becky said they practically live in the back yard in the summer and it’s easy to see why! The award was presented by Chamber members Sharon Duncan and Roy Bartling.

Photos by Monica Bartling