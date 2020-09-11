How do you feel about your last year?

I’m excited for my last year, but nervous at the same time.

What Activities/Organizations have you participated in?

I’m involved with cheer, softball, band, cross country, student council, and FCCLA.

What are your plans for the future?

My plans for the future are to go to college and become a 2nd grade teacher, get married and start a family.

Favorite memory at WHS?

My favorite memory at WHS is cheering at the football games with my best friend Hope.

What teacher or class has best prepared you?

Mrs.Hodges was the teacher who best prepared me. She’s always pushed me to try my best. She also let me color a few times.

Give advice to an underclassman?:

My advice to underclassmen is to not care what people think. Follow God’s plan, be humble and kind, Always smile.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my family, especially my mom for always trying. I want to thank Hope and her mom. I also want to thank everyone who’s believed in me. I would like to thank all my classmates for the laughs and the great memories

What fears do you have about leaving?

My fears for leaving high school are failing and leaving my classmates.

What are you going to miss most about being at WHS?

I’m going to miss everything. The people, the school itself. I’ll miss everybody knowing everybody.

What lessons have you learned from previous classes (class of 2020, etc)?

Class of 2019 taught me friendship.

What event did/do you most look forward to this year?

I’m looking forward to our senior trip. It will live up to my expectations as long as I get to spend time and more memories with my classmates.

Do you have any regrets?

My regrets are not getting out more to spend time with family or friends.