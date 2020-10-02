Dinosaurs…What’s the Big Deal?

What’s the big deal??? Well….Dinosaurs! We are excited to have a nationally known Biologist and Archaeologist “come home” to our community and share his personal experiences from recent dinosaur “digs” he has supervised.

Dr. Jared Wood, who grew up in Waurika, is an Associate Professor of Biology at Southwestern Adventist University (SWAU) in Keene, Texas. Dr. Wood is also the Director of the University’s Dinosaur Museum and Research Center.

For over 20 years, the Dinosaur Museum has been conducting a dinosaur dig on the Hanson Ranch in eastern Wyoming. Using advanced GPS technology, Dr. Wood and his team have excavated and mapped 30,000 fossils buried on the ranch. All of these fossils are currently housed at SWAU’s Museum, making it one of the largest collections of Cretaceous fossils in the world.

Dr. Wood and his team give talks around the world about their research and what their findings mean for Christians. They have been featured on Hope Channel, 3ABN, and National Geographic.

Please join us on Saturday, October 10th, at 10 a.m. at Waurika Lake SDA Church, 1843 N. 2790 Road (Old Advent Road), Waurika, OK 73573 for this free and informative 90-minute presentation, including Dr. Wood answering all questions you may have on this topic. All are welcome to attend. School age children enjoy this presentation, too!!!

See you there!