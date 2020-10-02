How do you feel about your last year?

I feel pretty good! I’m just glad we are almost done with our first nine weeks and we are still in school.

What Activities/Organizations have you participated in?

I am an officer in FCCLA, Beta, Student Council, and NHS. I play softball, cheer, run cross country, and play in Band.

What are your plans for the future?

I plan to attend college and complete my nursing home career and go on to become a Nurse Practitioner.

Favorite memory at WHS?

I have a lot of WHS but my favorite would have to be the late nights our class would stay at school decorating hallways and making Sonic trips.

What teacher or class has best prepared you?

I attend Red River Technology school and those teachers have best prepared me for what college is going to be like. The other teacher that has best prepared me would have to be my mom; she has always told me straight forward “life is not easy.”

Give advice to an underclassman?:

Don’t let anyone bring you down. If you want to do something don’t let someone try and talk you out of it.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom. She has been to every game, banquet, and anything else I could think of. She has been my rock. Also I would like to thank Brooklyn for always being by my side and cheering me on.

What fears do you have about leaving?

I fear I will miss my friends more than I think I will. I don’t do very well when it comes to change, especially moving out and being on my own.

What are you going to miss most about being at WHS?

I’m going to miss being around all of my friends who I’ve grown up with. I’m going to miss eating lunch with my mom everyday.

What lessons have you learned from previous classes (class of 2020, etc)?

I have learned to enjoy the time spent in class with friends. Even though we all dislike work we will miss it one day.

What event did/do you most look forward to this year?

The event I look forward to the most this year is when I finally get an acceptance letter back from college.

Do you have any regrets?

I do not have any regrets. I have enjoyed my high school years.