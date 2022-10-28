Ricky Martin – Incumbent

Ricky Martin has served as County Commissioner for District 3 for the past 12 years.

During that time he says he has not worked for a political party but for the citizens of Jefferson County.

He says he wants to remind those who vote straight-party to remember to check the box with his name by it as well.

Martin was raised in Terral his whole life, except for the two years he spent in the Army during the early 70s.

For 13 years he worked for Rash Barrett.

Martin loves his job as commissioner and loves hard work.

He says his only frustration is the supply-chain shortages that has interfered with work. That and high gas prices has have hindered some of their maintenance on the roads.

He is looking forward to the improvements on the horizon for his District.

There will be two new bridges built within the next couple of years as well as improvements on Union Valley road.

One of the bridges to be replaced is the one out by the Corley place. He says it has needed an upgrade for some time.

The other is the one on Fleetwood Creek.

He wants voters to know he has done the best he can with the limited funds commissioners receive for each district.

Martin loves the work and looks forward to serving another term as commissioner.

Mical Delaney

Mical Delaney

Mical Delaney has lived in Waurika all of his life.

For over twenty years he has worked in both construction and maintenance.

Four of those years he worked for the sheriff’s department in maintenance.

Since retiring from construction, he has realized he misses the work. It’s one of the things that inspired him to run for county commissioner.

If elected he would like to tackle various projects and make improvements.

One of his goals is to make sure there is always someone on call for emergencies, day or night.

He would like everyone to know he is hardworking and committed. Once he starts a project he likes to see it through to completion.

Mical says he would love the opportunity to serve the community. He knows he will be dependable.

In his spare time he has volunteered to work with the Baptist Disaster Team.

He loves to stay busy.

Mical has also volunteered on the Waurika Fire Department for 13 years.

For the past two months he has been attending the County Commissioner meetings in order to be prepared for the job if elected.