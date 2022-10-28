Two Ryan cross country participants will be headed to the state meet after qualifying during the Class 2A Regional Cross Country Meet held at Harmon Park in Waurika last Saturday.

Andrew Scott and Kamrie Hernandez each earned spots in Saturday’s state meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School by finishing among the top seven competitors not on a team in the regional at Waurika.

Waurika hosted one of three regionals in Class 2A.

Hernandez finished 16th overall in the Class 2A girls race and she recorded a time of 14:14.56, but she was the sixth best individual runner and the top seven individual runners qualify for an opportunity to run in the state meet.

The Cowgirl freshman ran her second best time of the season at the regional and was one of only six freshmen to finish in the top 20 of the race. Hernandez was one of only two freshmen individuals that qualified for state from the Waurika regional.

A total of 126 runners competed in the Class 2A division race.

Two other Cowgirls competed at the regional for coach Shelley Villarreal.

Lilah Regehr finished 76th in the competition with a time of 16:43.01 – her second best time of the cross country season.

Also competing for the Cowgirls at the regional was Kayleigh Hodges. She finished 117th with a time of 22:12.53.

All three Cowgirl competitors are freshmen.

Scott will be making his second straight appearance in the Class 2A state competition.

In last Saturday’s race, Scott finished 12th overall with a time of 19:30.04. He was the fifth best individual qualifier in the Waurika regional.

Scott was awarded a bronze medal for his performance at the regional meet.

The Class 2A state meet will begin with the girls’ race at 11:45 a.m. and the boys’ race will follow at 12:15 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow.