t’s non-existent.

I’m astonished at how so-called Christians treat one another these days.

I don’t remember Jesus telling the disciples to only be nice to the people who agreed with them.

In His “Sermon on the Mount” He did say to bless those who curse you. Pray for those who despitefully use you.

Perhaps that was just a suggestion. I’m no longer sure.

Year’s ago someone said the 80s was the decade of the “ME” generation.

I honestly believe we are seeing a repeat from just a different perspective.

“Life has to go my way or I’ll demolish and crucify those who don’t agree with me on social media” seems to be the mantra of the day.

I feel like a person who is living in the wrong time period.

When I was growing up I was taught to respect my elders and treat everyone in authority with respect.

That is no longer the case. Respect is a thing of the past.

There was a time when even ministers were honored and revered. That’s gone by the wayside as well.

Years ago, people would talk about a kinder and more gentle society. Whatever happened to that world?

Don’t misunderstand. I’m not naive. I realize people seldom agree on everything. What am I saying? These days people seldom agree on anything.

We used to say you could disagree without being disagreeable. That’s no longer true either.

Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe life has always been this way and I was just wearing rose colored glasses. Seeing what I wanted to see.

Either way, we are now living in a world lacking in love.

People are leaving the churches in droves. Is it because of the lack of civility?

People no longer commit to civic organizations. Is it because they feel as if they don’t fit in?

Years ago I remember writing about apathy. That was the enemy we faced. Apathy ruled and nobody cared.

However, today things have changed. Anger is what rules and everyone is embracing it, even so-called Christians.

In his column this week (See Minister’s Moment page 3), Mike Bates quotes Micah 6:8. “And what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God”. I think that is a great place to start.

We all understand justice. We have no problem pointing out the wrongs in society.

It’s with the “love kindness” part we are having the struggle.

We no longer feel the need to be kind.

The reason?

Look at the last phrase of that verse: and to walk humbly with your God..

Humility is also a thing of the past. For some reason we feel an overwhelming desire to always be the smartest person in the room. If we are not, then we try to bully the person into submission who is.

I think I read somewhere that pride goes before destruction.

Paul said in the book of Philippians chapter two that we were to esteem others above ourselves. In other words, “exercise some humility.”

However, these days being humble is seen as a sign of weakness.

Well, according to the old children’s song we learned in Sunday School, “We are weak, but He is strong.”

Perhaps our anger is the result of not feeling loved?

Whatever the reason it needs to stop before we devour each other.

We are emptying our churches, our civic organizations and running people out of town.

People no longer want to live in a world without love regardless if they realize it or not.

Anger, hatred and bitterness are malignant cancers that feed off each other.

Hear’s an idea. Let’s try a little civility. At least for just one week. Let’s just see if it changes how we feel. Let’s see if it changes anything.