These times are certainly unique and uncertain. When I was in seminary taking eighty hours of masters level education while studying theology and practical ministry, not a single course offered anything about pastoring a community through a pandemic. I can teach the Bible, preach the Good News, work the administrative side of things, pastoral care/counseling, and many other aspects of ministry. In this time of un-certainty ministry continues in various forms in all of our communities. I know all of us pastors are praying for everyone to be safe and normalcy to come soon. God is in control and God will remain faithful. I am writing this on behalf of the Waurika Ministerial Alliance to ask that as you worship with us virtually that you continue to tithe to you congregation. The pastors are still working in ways they never thought they would and bills will still need to be paid. We understand for many this time finances are tight and we just ask you prayerfully consider keeping up with your commitment of faith through your tithes and offerings.