How do you feel about your last year?

I’m sad that it’s almost over, but excited for the future.

What Activities/Organizations have you participated in?

XC, Track, Basketball.

What are your plans for the future?

Go to college, be successful.

Favorite memory at WHS?

My favorite memory is going to track.

What teacher or class has best prepared you?

Coach Jessie, because it’s a lot of hard work.

Give advice to an underclassman?:

Don’t take things too seriously.

Who would you like to thank?

My family and friends.

What fears do you have about leaving?

Not making someone of myself.

What are you going to miss most about being at WHS?

Being around my friends and teachers.

What lessons have you learned from previous classes (class of 2020, etc)?

Avoid drama.

What event did/do you most look forward to this year?

I’m most looking forward to senior prom.

Do you have any regrets?

Not trying to make friends until this year.