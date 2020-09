Getting ready for a productive fall are the 2020-21 Waurika FCCLA officers. Serving this year are (back row) Trinity Barnes, Treasurer, Brooklyn Barnes, Vice President of STAR Events, Hannah Lamons, Reporter, Landry Forsyth, Vice President of Community Service, Kaitlyn Williams, Vice President of Public Relations, Grace Hill, Secretary, (front row) Hope Cummings, President and Mallory Adkins, Vice President of Fundraising.