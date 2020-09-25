The Waurika Student Council is once again asking businesses to show their support for the Waurika Eagles by joining us in our Homecoming celebration! This year, the Homecoming theme is “Homecoming 2020: History in the Making!” We are asking businesses to decorate their storefronts/doors with a focus on a historic time/event or a historic figure. Doors will be judged, and the winning business will receive the traveling Spirit Trophy to display for the year. Please show your Eagle Spirit and join the fun!

Homecoming is Friday, October 2nd. We are playing the Canton Tigers.