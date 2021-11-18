Home News Waurika Schools Waurika Students of the Month NewsWaurika Schools Waurika Students of the Month By News Release - November 18, 2021 109 0 Above: The Citizens of the Month of October.In no particular order: Emerson Capes, Rogers Forst, Kyana Torres, Angelina Castro, Brantlei Allen, Camdyn Morris, Amzlee Daily, Kooper Austin, Bobby Mitchell, Jantzey Simmons, Jasmine Alvarez, Cassidy Shea, Jaxon Torrez, Alli Eck, and Ava Beck Above “Students of the Month” OctoberMateo Matamoros, Coral Fox,Brycen Ramsey, Kylee Tedford,Braxton Busby, Lynden Pangus,Kamdyn Thompson, Brisa MartinezCache Taylor, Lily Poage, Brooklynn Reed,Jade Stallcup, Gavin Bohot,Lundee Brackett, and Landon Brackett RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Waurika Schools Waurika Elementary Southern 8 Consolation Champions Waurika Schools Waurika School and Students Enjoy Improvements Waurika Schools Beautiful Day Celebrations at Elementary Honors Student’s Birthdays